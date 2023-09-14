Muskogee Police arrested Marvin Boswell for intent to distribute drugs within 2,000 feet of a school, because there are two schools nearby.

Muskogee Mom Warns Others After She Says Man Tries To Sell Child Marijuana

A Muskogee mother is upset after she says a man tried to sell her nine-year-old son marijuana in their front yard.

Doorbell camera footage shows Elan Thompson running to his front door after a man approached him in the front yard and offered to sell him marijuana.

"I was right there, getting my backpack, and then this man, over there, was walking down the street, and he said hey, do you want some, inappropriate stuff?"’ said Thompson.

Thompson wasn’t sure the man was talking to him at first.

"I thought he was talking about some other kids because I heard some other kids playing, and I look out the door, and I see him looking right at me from there to like here, and I ran instantly, didn't even grab my backpack, all the way to the door over there,” said Thompson.

Meghan Kizzia, Thompson’s mother, says she’s angry this happened. Kizzia is glad she’s talked to him in the past about what to do if something strange happens.

"I've really drilled it into his head: if an adult ever makes you uncomfortable, run to me immediately,” said Kizzia. “Or if you're at school, you go to the office immediately."

She hopes that letting other parents know what’s going on might stop this from happening again.

"I just wanted to let parents in the area know that he was going around doing this,” said Kizzia. “And I was only trying to protect the kids in the neighborhood and mine."

Thompson hopes his classmates also learn if someone makes you uncomfortable, you need to get away.

"I just want them to know to not go around strangers and not to talk to strangers because they can be very dangerous,” said Thompson.

Records show Boswell has a long criminal history.