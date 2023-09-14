Circle Cinema In Tulsa To Host Twisted Arts Film Festival

Thursday, September 14th 2023, 10:49 am

By: News On 6


A local group is bringing together art and entertainment while making a space for community.

Twisted Arts' Film Festival is focusing on sharing stories for and by the LGBTQ community. Directors Benjamin Brown and Kevin Lovelace joined News On 6 to talk more about the festival and what kind of films will be shown.

The festival will be November 2 – 5.

Twisted Arts will also host a special double feature of the 1996 teen horror The Craft along with 1999's Jawbreaker at the Admiral Twin Drive-In on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Twisted Arts Film Festival
