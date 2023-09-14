Circle Cinema In Tulsa To Host Twisted Arts Film Festival

Twisted Arts' Film Festival is focusing on sharing stories for and by the LGBTQ community. Directors Benjamin Brown and Kevin Lovelace joined News On 6 to talk more about the festival and what kind of films will be shown.

By: News On 6

A local group is bringing together art and entertainment while making a space for community.

The festival will be November 2 – 5.

Twisted Arts will also host a special double feature of the 1996 teen horror The Craft along with 1999's Jawbreaker at the Admiral Twin Drive-In on Sunday, Sept. 17.