Will Rogers Turnpike Westbound Now Open After Crash

Friday, September 15th 2023, 10:11 pm
The diversion at Big Cabin has been lifted, according to OHP.
OHP had reported a closure of Will Rogers Turnpike Westbound due to a collision.
Troopers were on scene responding to the crash, which occurred at mile marker 261, 6 miles outside of Claremore.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
September 15th, 2023
September 14th, 2023
September 7th, 2023
July 17th, 2023
September 16th, 2023
September 16th, 2023
September 16th, 2023
September 16th, 2023