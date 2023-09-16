Will Rogers Turnpike Westbound Now Open After Crash

The diversion at Big Cabin has been lifted, according to OHP.

Friday, September 15th 2023, 10:11 pm

By: News On 6


CLAREMORE, Okla. -

The diversion at Big Cabin has been lifted, according to OHP.

OHP had reported a closure of Will Rogers Turnpike Westbound due to a collision.

Troopers were on scene responding to the crash, which occurred at mile marker 261, 6 miles outside of Claremore.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 15th, 2023

September 14th, 2023

September 7th, 2023

July 17th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 16th, 2023

September 16th, 2023

September 16th, 2023

September 16th, 2023