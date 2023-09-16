Will Rogers Turnpike Westbound Now Open After Crash

The diversion at Big Cabin has been lifted, according to OHP.

By: News On 6

OHP had reported a closure of Will Rogers Turnpike Westbound due to a collision.

Troopers were on scene responding to the crash, which occurred at mile marker 261, 6 miles outside of Claremore.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.