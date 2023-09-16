Coweta Beats Out Pryor, 17-8

The final score, Coweta won 17-8.

Coweta hosted Pryor on Friday, and it was a defensive battle for most of the game for a Battle of the Tigers.

In the first quarter, Noah Cooper handed it off to Lolo Bell. Bell doesn't like what he saw, and cut back the other way, and goes thirty yards for Coweta to get on the board first.

Pryor's turn now at the five... Julian Espinoza takes the snap and calls his own number... they make a one-point ballgame...

They made it interesting and went for two here with a pass to Brock Ward, and he found a wide-open Gavin Roberts.

The final score, Coweta won 17-8.