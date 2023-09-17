1 Injured, Suspect At-Large After Shooting At Tulsa Car Wash

A shooting in Tulsa left a man hospitalized as police investigate and search for a suspect on Saturday.

By: News On 6

A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Tulsa, police say.

The Tulsa Police Department said the shooting near Apache and MLK is under investigation.

It happened just before 7 p.m. when the victim was shot at a nearby car wash and ran across the street to a business for help.

Officers found a 40-caliber shell casing at the scene but said no suspect is in custody at this time.

Police say there are several witnesses and they are trying to get security video from the car wash.

No word yet on the victim's condition.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.