National Suicide Prevention Month: Raising Awareness And Sharing Hope

Suicide is now the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15 to 24. Danya Bacchus spoke to a licensed therapist who shared some advice, and a man who wants his story to bring hope to others.

By: CBS News

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. A month to remember the lives lost to suicide, the millions of people who have struggled with thoughts of suicide, and to acknowledge those who’ve been impacted.

It is also a time to raise awareness about prevention. Danya Bacchus spoke to one man who wants his story to bring hope to others.

Alex Glogovac isn't afraid to admit he's had some dark times. The 24-year-old said he contemplated suicide.

"Suicidal thoughts for me didn't really come till I was about 17, late high school. Ever since then, and I’m almost 25 now, I’ve had them off and on," Glogovac said.

Suicide is now the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15 to 24. In 2022, more than 49,000 people took their own lives, which is more than any other year on record.

“We’re seeing an uptick in suicide now. The rates of suicide with our youth now, what is the direct link and correlation? I don’t know what it is and I don’t know if we really will ever have an answer for that because there are so many factors," said Justina Larson.

Larson is a licensed therapist and Executive Director of Outpatient Services at Newport Academy, an adolescent mental health facility. She said there are behavior changes parents can look out for.

“Lack of concentration, decrease in performance at school, the isolation withdrawing from friends, watch their eating, sleeping habits. Obviously their mood, looking at their social media presence and that footprint. Social media is a huge piece," Larson explained.

If there is a concern, Larson says to talk about it.

"It can start as a simple conversation of, 'Hey, I noticed some things have changed in you. Can we talk about what you're feeling and thinking. What's going on,'" Larson said.

Glogovac credits his family support system and the treatment he received at Newport Academy for helping him cope with suicidal thoughts.

"The main thing is, you are not alone. Things may seem bleak now but it’s going to get better. I'm devoting my life to it," Glogovac said.

It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.