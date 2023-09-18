'The Story Of Tulsa': 918 Day Brings Community Together In Citywide Celebration

This is the 6th Annual 918 Day in Tulsa. Mayor Bynum’s office started the tradition with the goal of bringing attention to some of the good things happening in the city.

-

September 18 is known as “918 Day” in Tulsa. It's a day created by Mayor G.T. Bynum to encourage the city to come together.

This is the 6th Annual 918 Day, which is a reference to the city's area code.

Mayor Bynum’s office started the tradition with the goal of bringing attention to some of the good things happening in the city.

During 918 Day, Mayor Bynum will be doing a 12-hour tour of Tulsa. He’s asking residents to follow along with him on social media and check out his favorite stops in the city.

This year's theme is "The Story of Tulsa." Rodrigo Rojas with the City of Tulsa said Mayor Bynum loves Tulsa's history.

As Bynum's administration comes to an end in the next 14 months, Rojas said now is a good time to reflect on the past and think about what the future of the city could look like.

“We invite everyone in the city to come and learn more about their neighbors and to be able to interact with the community and really spend that fellowship together, as families and neighbors to learn more about the city. So it’s really a day of celebration. That’s what 918 day's all about,” Rojas said.

918 Day festivities will continue throughout the week.

For those who registered, there will be a scavenger hunt on Saturday where Tulsans will get to test their knowledge of Tulsa’s history.

﻿