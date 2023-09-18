Magic City Books To Host 2nd Adult Book Fair In Tulsa

Magic City Books is hosting its second Adult Book Fair on Sept. 21 in Tulsa. Pat Cawiezell joined us to talk about the event and shared some good reads as we head into fall.

Monday, September 18th 2023, 9:36 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The book fair is something that most of us loved at school. Magic City Books has taken that love affair and made it available to big kids as well.

The event featured books, erasers, pencils and other items, just like a classic childhood book fair.

Pat Cawiezell joined us to talk about the Adult Book Fair that's happening on Sept. 21 in Tulsa. He also shared some good reads as we head into fall.

CLICK HERE for more information about the Adult Book Fair.
