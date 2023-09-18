Man, 3 Pets Die In Tulsa Apartment Complex Fire

A man and his three pets are dead after an accidental fire at a Tulsa apartment complex on Saturday, authorities say.

Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said it happened at the Heritage Apartments near 31st and Yale.

Investigators say a cooking accident started the fire, killing the man and his pets.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner, authorities say.

The victim's name has not been released.