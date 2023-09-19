Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase, Crashing Into House

Police said this all started as a simple traffic stop just before 1 a.m. Tuesday near Admiral and Sheridan, because the man didn't have working tail lights. The man refused to stop for officers, which prompted the chase, police said.

By: News On 6

Man In Custody After Fleeing Traffic Stop, Crashing Into Home During Chase

A man is accused of leading officers on a chase before crashing into a house and then hiding in a shed, Tulsa Police said.

Police said this all started as a simple traffic stop just before 1 a.m. Tuesday near Admiral and Sheridan, because the man didn't have working tail lights.

Carlos Montez refused to stop for officers, which prompted the chase, police said.

TPD's helicopter followed Montez from above while officers on the ground set up stock sticks near Pine and Harvard, police said.

Montez made it a few more blocks where he struck a house, got out and then hid in a nearby shed, according to police.

He refused to come out even after officers deployed pepper balls into the shed, police said.

"It took about an hour and a half before officers were able to see enough of a hand to come out of the shed, and they were able to grab him and pull him out. At no time was he cooperative, still resisting and struggled with officers. They were able to get him into custody," said Captain Matt Arnold with Tulsa Police.

EMSA treated Montez for his exposure to the pepper balls, police said.

He is accused of resisting, eluding, DUI, damage to property, and no driver's license.