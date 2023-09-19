Country Music Star Zach Bryan Pulled Over In Verdigris Before Arrest In Vinita

After his Vinita arrest, Zach Bryan posted a five-minute apology video on social media but said he was frustrated that day because of the incident in Verdigris just three days earlier. News On 6 has bodycam video and information regarding that traffic stop.

During the recent arrest of country music star Zach Bryan in Vinita, he mentioned it was the second time in three days he'd been put in handcuffs.

News On 6 has obtained the body camera footage of that interaction.

Verdigris Traffic Stop

It started as a simple traffic stop but then took a turn.

The bodycam footage showed that the officer informed Bryan that he was going 68 in a 50. Then, he asked for his license and insurance. The officer asked if the address on Bryan’s ID was correct, and Bryan said no. He asked Bryan for his current address.

"I'm not really comfortable sharing that," Bryan said.

"You have to," the officer is heard saying.

"Okay. I'm not comfortable sharing that," Bryan repeated.

The footage shows the officer telling Bryan that he can give him the address or he can go to jail for obstruction. After that, footage shows the officer telling the driver to get out of his vehicle.

"Are you really arresting me?" the footage shows Bryan asking.

The officer is seen in the footage asking Bryan to put his hands behind his back, and if he fights, he is going to jail.

Bodycam footage shows the officer asking again for the information before Bryan tells him he doesn't know it.

"Okay, then why didn't you just say that?" the officer is seen asking.

"Because I don't think it's anyone's business where I live. I'm a famous musician, and I don't want people to know where I live," Bryan responded on the footage.

The officer asked if Bryan supported law enforcement since he had just gone to his concert.

"Of course I do. I don't support this @#$% though. This is crazy," Bryan responded.

Bryan further denied sharing his address with the officer due to his fame and unwillingness to have people sneak onto his property.

"Listen, just because you are a famous musician doesn't mean you can deny information," the officer told Bryan.

"Give me a ticket or take me to jail, please," Bryan said.

The officer ends up taking Bryan out of the cuffs.

"You don't have to. I will go to jail, I promise," Bryan told the officer.

"I really don't want to take you to jail. Loosen your hands," the officer said.

Eventually, the two make peace, and the officer lets Bryan go with a warning.

"I got you speeding. I was just going to give you a normal speeding ticket. Normally, people don't refuse their information," the officer said. "When they start refusing information, I don't recognize you from Adam. I'm out here on a dark roadway, okay?”

Bryan apologized.

Three days later, Bryan's security guard was pulled over for speeding in Vinita, and Bryan was in a separate vehicle and got out and started talking to the trooper making the traffic stop. The trooper ended up arresting Bryan for obstruction because OHP says Bryan refused to get back in his truck. After bonding out of jail, Bryan apologized to the officers, troopers, and his fans.

Affidavit: What led up to Zach Bryan's arrest?

An Oklahoma Probable Cause Affidavit said an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper observed a white SUV traveling northbound on US 60 near Scraper Street at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was conducted in Vinita, Okla., and a large black pickup truck pulled in on scene while the trooper was conducting routine checks, the affidavit said.

The driver of the black pickup waved his hands at the trooper and eventually exited the vehicle to walk to the passenger side of the white SUV.

The trooper exited the vehicle and asked the man, later identified as Zach Bryan, what he was doing, according the affidavit. Bryan responded by saying "I am wondering what is taking so long." The trooper told Bryan to get back in the black pickup truck and said he would be going to jail if he didn't comply. Bryan responded by saying "I'll go to jail; let's do it," according to the affidavit.

The trooper then placed Bryan into handcuffs and explained to him that he was attempting to write a citation to the driver of the white SUV when Bryan interfered with the traffic stop, the affidavit said. Bryan was then escorted to the patrol car where he self-identified himself and handed the trooper his identification.

Bryan began to argue with the trooper about how he wasn't doing anything wrong before recounting another similar incident where he encountered law enforcement days prior, the affidavit said. Bryan stated that the trooper arresting him is "why people do not like police officers," according to the affidavit. Bryan also told the trooper that he would get back in his black pickup if he let him out of his handcuffs and stated "if you don't, it is going to be a mistake sir. I promise. This is the second time this has happened in three days. These f***** cops are out of control."

The trooper then completed the citation on the driver of the white pickup, who told the trooper he was a security guard for Bryan, the affidavit said. Bryan then began complaining about the tightness of his handcuffs, and the trooper re-adjusted them for his comfort. Bryan began making complaints about the arrest and the amount of time it was taking, according to the affidavit. Bryan then requested to be told his Miranda Rights, which the trooper then did.

Bryan confirmed the driver of the white SUV was his security guard and stated to the trooper, "you boys need checked, a bunch of f***** middle aged white dudes arresting people," according to the affidavit. Bryan stated he needed to get to Boston and was frustrated at how long the traffic stop was taking. The trooper stated he had contacted the Craig County District Attorney about arresting him, and Bryan became apologetic but still argumentative with the trooper before stating he'd call the mayor, the affidavit said.

The trooper then spoke to Bryan's father over the phone and informed him of the details of the arrest. The affidavit said Bryan mentioned open containers of beer while on the phone call. The father spoke to the trooper again and said he'd be calling the governor. The conversation was ended after that, the affidavit said.

A wrecker service took possession of Bryan's vehicle, and he was transported to the Craig County Jail.

What is Bryan's account of his arrest?

He released a video and statement on his social media accounts, detailing his perspective on the events that led to his arrest.

Bryan spoke for nearly five minutes in a video on Friday morning, sharing what he said happened Thursday.

Bryan said he and his security officer were driving separate vehicles as they were traveling from Vinita to Boston.

A police officer pulled over his security car, so Bryan also stopped, he said.

Bryan said at one point, he got out of his vehicle to smoke a cigarette and an officer came up to him asking him to return to his vehicle.

Bryan said he got mouthy with the officer who eventually put him in handcuffs and took him to jail.

"I didn't help my situation at all. I felt like a child and it was ridiculous and immature. I pray everyone knows I don't think I'm above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn't have been. It was my mistake," Bryan said.

Bryan went on to say that after he was booked and sat in jail, he calmed down and in the end, shook hands with the officer who arrested him.

Bryan said he posted the video online to set the record straight and thanked his fans for their support.

Read Zach Bryan's full statement below:

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around.

Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.

View Zach Bryan's video posted to X (Twitter) early Friday morning:

Bryan is just off a series of successful shows at Tulsa's BOK Center, where he broke records for back-to-back, sold out concerts.

The arena announced he'll be returning to perform even more shows in December.