Counselors will be available for students this week in Drumright after two students were killed in a UTV crash over the weekend. The 15-year-old girls killed in the crash were students at Drumright High School.

By: News On 6

Support Available For Drumright Students After Teens Killed In Crash

-

Counselors will be available for students this week in Drumright after two students were killed in a UTV crash over the weekend.

The district says counselors, pastors and trained therapy dogs will be on sight and available to students throughout the week.

The two 15-year-old girls killed in the crash were students at Drumright High School.

The girls died after being ejected out of a Polaris Ranger following a collision, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened Saturday night, Sept. 30 about two miles northeast of Drumright city limits.

One of the teenagers was Raeleigh Dennis. She was a member of Drumright's softball team.

People close to her say they will remember her as one of the strongest people they knew who had a big heart.

The family of the other teenager isn't ready to release her name just yet.

Sgt Mandy Folden is a K9 handler with Drumright Police. She says the department want students to know they aren't alone.

"We are here to support them. They have the support of the community, the teachers, the police department, the fire department, and we’re just here for them. And that it is OK to grieve and to talk to somebody if they need to,” Folden said.

Drumright's Superintendent Angela Avila said they appreciate all of the support from surrounding school districts and communities.

Related Story: Drumright Community Mourns Loss Of 2 Teens

OHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.