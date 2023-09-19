40-Year Celebration: Tulsa's Queenies Restaurant Gives Back To Loyal Customers

To celebrate its anniversary, the business is offering specials throughout the week--including rolling back some items to their original prices from forty years ago this Wednesday.

A Tulsa restaurant that has been open for 40 years is celebrating its anniversary by giving back to customers.

Being there for people and serving up everything from a latte to a slice of pie is what Brian Hughes and the rest of the Queenies staff pride themselves on.

But that hard work and kindness has been a staple since Queenies was originally opened in 1983.

Brian has his own history with the restaurant. He started as a bus boy in 1995--then bought the place from the original owner four years ago.

He said hasn't changed a thing and doesn't plan to.

"We are so lucky to have coworkers who are working since the beginning and customers who have been coming since the beginning,” Brian said. “I love the thought that I see people still today. I waited on them as children with their parents. You know they're coming in themselves or with their children.”

To celebrate its anniversary, the business is offering specials throughout the week--including rolling back some items to their original prices from forty years ago this Wednesday.

“That's really fun to look at that and giggle about that it's still there, and back in 1983, a True Grit was $4,” said Brian.

While it is a real treat to the community, Brian says none of it could be done without his coworkers, and he values their dedication to the job.

"Inside the restaurant. My friends and coworkers here. Our bakers and prep cooks, our front-of-house staff. It's been amazing."

They’ll keep going full steam ahead, supporting their customers for hopefully another forty years.