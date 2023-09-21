Tulsa Greek Festival Returns To Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

Tulsa's Greek Festival is the city's oldest ethnic festival. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to share more about the fun events happening at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church this weekend.

By: News On 6

Tulsa's small Greek community is throwing a big party from September 21st through the 23rd at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Chairperson Anastasia Boone said the Tulsa Greek Festival has been a tradition for the church for more than 60 years. "They needed a fundraiser for the church, so they did more of a dinner with authentic Greek food."

She said each year since the festival has grown, adding new food, entertainment, and shopping in the Agora or Greek market. "They can go inside, shop, and find Greek dried goods and snacks that are imported from Greece just for our event that they cannot find anywhere else in town. They can also find some souvenirs," said Boone.

Inside the kitchen, volunteers prepare authentic Greek food from recipes that are passed down from generation to generation. "We are a small ethnic group in Tulsa, so there are no Greek restaurants in town," Boone continued saying, "There is Mediterranean, but no Greek food, and this is the only place you can get authentic Greek food made by Greeks."

The festival also boasts a wide range of desserts.

While you enjoy your meal, dancers as young as three and as old as sixty take you on a tour of the Greek islands. "Greece is sort of a small country in Europe, but even regionally from island to island and different parts of Greece the dances are different, the music is different, and the costumes can range widely," Boone added.

To find a full schedule of events visit TulsaGreekFestival.com Admission is $5 for adults; children get in free.