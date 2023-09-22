Crash Involving Semi And Truck Partially Closes Will Rogers Turnpike

The inside lane going eastbound on the Will Rogers Turnpike was closed due to a 2-vehicle collision, OHP said.

Thursday, September 21st 2023, 9:25 pm



Part of the Will Rogers Turnpike was shut down after a big wreck southwest of Big Cabin.

Workers arrived to clean up the debris from a collision between a semi and a pickup at mile marker 279 on the Will Rogers Turnpike heading eastbound.

Both vehicles involved in the crash are mangled. There is a trail of debris from the semi’s trailer, which was torn open - spilling its contents to where it finally stopped off the side of the highway.

First responders called for a medical helicopter. We do not currently have any information on the condition of anyone involved.

Only the inside lane going east was open, so there was a significant slowdown in this area.

We are working to gather more information from OHP about the people involved as well as when the road will fully reopen.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 21st, 2023

September 22nd, 2023

September 22nd, 2023

September 22nd, 2023

Top Headlines

September 22nd, 2023

September 22nd, 2023

September 22nd, 2023

September 22nd, 2023