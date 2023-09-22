Crash Involving Semi And Truck Partially Closes Will Rogers Turnpike

Thursday, September 21st 2023, 9:25 pm
Part of the Will Rogers Turnpike was shut down after a big wreck southwest of Big Cabin.
Workers arrived to clean up the debris from a collision between a semi and a pickup at mile marker 279 on the Will Rogers Turnpike heading eastbound.
Both vehicles involved in the crash are mangled. There is a trail of debris from the semi’s trailer, which was torn open - spilling its contents to where it finally stopped off the side of the highway.
First responders called for a medical helicopter. We do not currently have any information on the condition of anyone involved.
Only the inside lane going east was open, so there was a significant slowdown in this area.
We are working to gather more information from OHP about the people involved as well as when the road will fully reopen.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
