Crash Involving Semi And Truck Partially Closes Will Rogers Turnpike

The inside lane going eastbound on the Will Rogers Turnpike was closed due to a 2-vehicle collision, OHP said.

Part of the Will Rogers Turnpike was shut down after a big wreck southwest of Big Cabin.

Workers arrived to clean up the debris from a collision between a semi and a pickup at mile marker 279 on the Will Rogers Turnpike heading eastbound.

Both vehicles involved in the crash are mangled. There is a trail of debris from the semi’s trailer, which was torn open - spilling its contents to where it finally stopped off the side of the highway.

First responders called for a medical helicopter. We do not currently have any information on the condition of anyone involved.

Only the inside lane going east was open, so there was a significant slowdown in this area.

We are working to gather more information from OHP about the people involved as well as when the road will fully reopen.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.