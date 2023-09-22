NEWS ON 6 AT THE 2023 TULSA STATE FAIR

News On 6 is excited to once again be a part of the Tulsa State Fair! We’ll be inside the SageNet Center on the Upper Level on Opening Day (Thurs., Sept. 28) and both weekends (Sat/Sun, Sept. 30 & Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8).

By: News On 6

-

We’ll be inside the SageNet Center on the Upper Level on Opening Day (Thurs., Sept. 28) and both weekends (Sat/Sun, Sept. 30 & Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8).

Visit the booth on weekends between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 28) for a chance to meet some of your favorite News On 6 anchors, reporters, meteorologists and storm trackers. We'll also have a fantastic photo booth station – so you can share the experience with your friends and family!

We’re also teaming up with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to help raise money for Food for Kids. Many of Oklahoma’s youngest are in need of food right now. As Oklahoma's Own, News On 6 believes it’s not right that one in five kids does not get enough to eat. Together, we can drive childhood hunger out of our state. Plus, now through Oct. 14, the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma will match every $1 donated, up to $47,000!

With your cash donation, you can vote for which News On 6 anchor team you’d like to see Kiss The Pig – AM vs. PM! When you visit our booth, just drop your donation into an anchor box to cast your vote on who you want to see pucker up.

The competition isn’t just limited to the News On 6 booth at the fair, though. You can give online by visiting the link below.

DONATE TOWARD THE MORNING TEAM HERE

DONATE TOWARD THE EVENING TEAM HERE

All visitors at the News On 6 booth 18 years of age or younger can play the News On 6 Prize Wheel to win great free prizes. Also, adults who donate $3 or more to Food for Kids can spin the wheel for their own News On 6 swag. All proceeds benefit the Food for Kids program of the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

There's plenty to do out at the fair, so bring your family and friends and enjoy the rides, exhibits, sights, sounds and tastes of the 2023 Tulsa State Fair!

For more info about our commitment to Food for Kids, click here.