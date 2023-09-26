State troopers are looking for a late 1990s, green, Chevy Silverado after a Stillwater woman was killed in a hit-and-run, OHP said.

By: News On 6

Troopers Search For Hit And Run Driver Following Stillwater Woman's Death

-

State troopers are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a Stillwater woman died from the crash.

Ashley Taylor, 37, was riding an electric bike near Stillwater when she was hit from behind, OHP said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on US-177, just south of Burris Road near Stillwater, OHP said.

The driver of the truck drove away from the scene and Taylor died, troopers said.

Troopers shared a picture from the scene and said they're looking for a late 1990s, green, Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information should call OHP at 405-425-2323 to speak with investigators.