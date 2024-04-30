Owasso Roller Rink Helping Students Learn STEM Through Hands-On Experience

A local roller rink says it's possible for kids to have fun while learning new things. Wheels and Thrills in Owasso used skating to teach kids about science and math.

By: News On 6

-

A local roller rink says it's possible for kids to have fun while learning new things. Wheels and Thrills in Owasso used skating to teach kids about science and math.

It's an unusual setting for a classroom. Third and fourth-grade students from Hominy traded in their desks for the Wheels and Thrills Roller Rink in Owasso.

Students learned how STEM—science, technology, engineering, and math—can be found in everyday experiences like roller skating.

Before they got to put on a set of wheels, Bethany Hargis walked the kids through a lesson on how the skates work.

Bethany says it's to show the students how subjects like science and math can be fun.

"STEM is in our entire environment, everywhere that we are,” she said. “So it's important for them to grasp that concept and learn that education is important both inside and outside of the classroom. It's fun for them to see it outside the classroom, for them to get the full education piece."

The education piece is part of Wheels and Thrills STEM Field Trips. They offer different lessons to fit the school's curriculum.

"Today, we did the skate design lesson,” Bethany said. “We also did one that is about a different type of skate design where you take the skates apart. We also have a sound lesson where we learn about sound waves. We also do a lighting lesson where we learn about the lights at the rink."

Once the hard work was out of the way, the kids enjoyed some fun on skates.

"Being able to incorporate hands-on learning as well as the fun element is just the whole package that I just love."

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news