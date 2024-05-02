Students Help Fish Habitats On Lake Eufaula Ahead Of Major League Fishing Tournament

While cruising the surface of Lake Eufaula, Braxton Davis and other members of the Oologah-Talala Fishing team are focused on what's happening just below. But the team isn't on the water to reel anything in. They are creating new homes for the fish to live.

By: News On 6

Major League Fishing will hit Lake Eufaula this weekend.

Before the tournament starts, the Oologah-Talala Fishing Team joined some of the professional anglers.

While cruising the surface of Lake Eufaula, Braxton Davis and other members of the Oologah-Talala Fishing team are focused on what's happening just below.

But the team isn't on the water to reel anything in. They are creating new homes for the fish to live.

The artificial habitats are made of recycled PVC materials and will improve the quality of life for the fish living in Lake Eufaula.

These new habitats will grow algae, which will attract more fish.

"All of our reservoirs across the U.S. have habitat loss occurring due to their age, so trees degrade, and we have silt that are burying them,” said Steven Bardin, the Director of the Major League Fishing Fisheries Management Division. “So we take the artificial habitats and put them in locations where bass are likely to be released after a weigh-in, and so they can recover near the habitat."

The team returned to shore to grab more habitats and put them in different areas of the lake.

Knowing that each one will become a new place to catch fish, Braxton says he's excited to test the areas out in a couple of weeks.

"He told us he caught an eight-pounder in 42 seconds after dropping one in,” said Braxton. “It'll be cool to see what I can get."

