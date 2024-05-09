Wagoner County Sheriff's Office Helping Neglected Animals

Casey Rivers came up with the Badges and Paws initiative because the department gets calls about abused and neglected animals, and there aren't enough resources to care for all the rescues.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office started a new program, Badges and Paws, to provide care to neglected animals.

Casey Rivers works for the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office, and she created the new initiative.

Rivers came up with it because the department gets calls about abused and neglected animals, and there aren't enough resources to care for all the rescues.

“We don’t have anywhere to put them; the rescues are full,” Rivers said.

It started just last week, and the program needs volunteers as well as donations--like food, bowls, and beds.

The department is looking for facilitators to help with the placement of animals and fosters to take care of them until they can find a permanent home.

“All we need you to do is love and care for these neglected animals and temporarily house them while we find a place for them at a rescue organization,” Lieutenant Jeff Halfacre said.

Wagoner does not have an Animal Control service because the county is not big enough.

Halfacre thinks Badges and Paws will help solve the problem.

“As long as I’ve been around wagoner, born and raised here, this is a great initiative,” Halfacre said. “I’ve never heard of anything like it, especially in this area. my hope is that we have a huge number of fosters that sign up .”

