One person was killed after being run over by a vehicle in Claremore Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Police say the accident happened near J.M. Davis Boulevard and Will Rogers Boulevard.

By: News 9

The roads are back open, but the area was closed while police investigated what happened.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.