39-Year-Old Man Killed In Crash On Creek Turnpike

By: News On 6

-

A 39-year-old man has died following a car crash in Wagoner County, The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning, around 3:46 a.m. on the Creek Turnpike near mile marker 32, OHP said. That's 4.2 miles east of the Tulsa city limits, in Wagoner County, OHP said.

The man was driving southbound on the Creek Turnpike when he departed the road to the right, began to roll, and was ejected from the vehicle, according to troopers.

The driver has not been identified at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.