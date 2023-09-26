Tulsa Mayoral Candidate Monroe Nichols Endorsed By Former Oklahoma Governors

Three former elected Oklahoma officials are endorsing State Representative Monroe Nichols’ bid to be the next Mayor of Tulsa. Only three candidates have announced they are running so far, Nichols, City Councilor Jayme Fowler, and Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith.

By: David Prock, News On 6

Tulsa will elect a new Mayor in 2024 and while not all the candidates have declared one is already picking up some major endorsements.

Former Oklahoma Governors Brad Henry, David Walters, and former Mayor Kathy Taylor put their support behind State Representative Monroe Nichols ahead of next year's election.

“Tulsa is a wonderful community brimming with unmatched potential,” said Henry, who served as Oklahoma Governor from 2003 to 2011. “It’s essential for the next mayor to have a vision for the future and the experience and aptitude to build an infrastructure around that vision. I believe Monroe Nichols is best suited to harness the city’s incredible potential, and I am proud to enthusiastically endorse him for Tulsa’s next mayor.

David Walters said Nichols would be an aggressive advocate for families in every neighborhood.

“You don’t get opportunities to elect leaders like Monroe Nichols often,” said Walters. “If Tulsans want a mayor that will be an aggressive advocate for Tulsa families in every neighborhood, I urge them to support Monroe Nichols for mayor.”

Walters served as the governor of Oklahoma from 1991 to 1995.

Kathy Taylor was the Mayor of Tulsa for three years from 2006 to 2009 and also worked with current Mayor GT Bynum as his chief of economic development for a few years.

“I know what it takes to lead our city, and I’ve known the candidates in this race for years," said Taylor. "When it comes to who will best serve Tulsa as our next mayor the choice is clear. Monroe has the energy, the ideas, and the experience to lead a coalition focused on creating economic opportunity for every Tulsa family.”

Only three candidates have announced they are running so far, Nichols, City Councilor Jayme Fowler, and Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith.

“It is humbling to receive the support of each of these public servants,” said Nichols. “Their support is a great boost for our campaign’s momentum and in addition to the outpouring of grassroots and fundraising support we have already received.”

When Is The Tulsa Mayoral Election?

The election is on August 27, 2024. Three candidates have declared their candidacy as of September 2023. State Representative Monroe Nichols, City Councilor Jayme Fowler, and Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith. Current Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum has stated that he does not plan to seek re-election.