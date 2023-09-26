Dozens of people gathered in Tahlequah this weekend for a walk to remember those lost to suicide.

By: News On 6

Tahlequah's 'Out Of The Darkness' Community Walk Honors Those Lost To Suicide

-

People gathered in Tahlequah over the weekend to remember those lost to suicide.

This weekend's event was one of several "Out of the Darkness" community walks.

Several mental health service groups came out for the event to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health services.

For Suicide Prevention and Counseling, CLICK HERE or call Echota Behavioral Health at 918-708-9009.

﻿It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.﻿