Oklahoma School For The Blind Students Experience Western Heritage Day In Haskell

The students from Oklahoma School for the Blind spent Wednesday in Haskell for their annual Western Heritage Day.

Getting out of your comfort zone isn't easy, but Macey Millar welcomes the challenge.

"I like that we get to do stuff that we are often told 'No, you can't do because you're blind' or 'No, that's too dangerous for blind people," Macey said.

She tried all sorts of activities, all while only being able to see silhouettes if she's far away - or details extremely up close.

Her new friend from Connors State College, Cole Denny, helped her along the way. But Cole said Macey doesn't need that much help because of her willingness to try everything that’s offered.

"It's been really enjoyable. She's good to talk to and likes to do everything,” Cole said.

For Cole and Macey, inside the building, they got to pet the animals, go for a carriage ride, and even ride a horse.

"It's fun. I haven't been on a horse in years, so it is nice to be on one again," said Macey.

Macey said this was her second time attending Western Heritage Day and was excited to come back and not go to class.

"It was the best experience I have ever had coming here. Don't get me wrong, I love going to school, but it's nice to take a break every once in a while."

She's already looking forward to coming back next year and proving to others that when she's given a challenge, she will rise to the top.