Good Life List: Fighting The Stigma Around Food Assistance

It's the last week in September, which means Hunger Action Month is coming to an end. Mia Fleming took us to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and showed how they're trying to end the stigma of food assistance.

By: News On 6

All month long on The Good Life List with Mia Fleming, she's been daring to find different ways to take action in the fight against hunger.

This week she took us to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and showed us how they are trying to end the stigma of food assistance.

Volunteers and donations are needed year-round. Just $1 equals four meals at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.