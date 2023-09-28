Good Life List: Fighting The Stigma Around Food Assistance

It's the last week in September, which means Hunger Action Month is coming to an end. Mia Fleming took us to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and showed how they're trying to end the stigma of food assistance.

Thursday, September 28th 2023, 10:06 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

All month long on The Good Life List with Mia Fleming, she's been daring to find different ways to take action in the fight against hunger.

Volunteers and donations are needed year-round. Just $1 equals four meals at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
