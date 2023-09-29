Experience New Roller Coaster Rides At The Tulsa State Fair

The Tulsa State Fair has several new rides for the thrill seekers. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live Friday morning at the fair to test one of the new rides out.

By: News On 6

Whether you like to go upside down, round and round, or take a ride on a roller coaster - the Tulsa State Fair has something for everyone.

Featured are nine new rides - Outlaw Roller Coaster, Screamer, Hang Glider, Dark Ride Haunted Mansion, X-Drive, Flying Elephants, Parker City Saloon, Rockin Tug, and Tea Cups.

Kendall Massey and Louis Palmer said the Outlaw was one of the first rides they got in line for both saying, "It was really fun! The first drop I really liked."

The roller coaster lasts about 75 seconds and is owned and operated by North American Midway Entertainment. Scooter Korek is the Vice President of Client Services and said fair goers looking for a more topsy-turvy experience should check out the X-Drive. "It is a rolling tumbling experience and a thrill ride in every sense of the word," he added.

Korek said having new rides like these each year ups their game. "We are always switching out rides and scouring the world for brand new rides," he said.

However, the fair is not all about the screams or stomach-dropping rides, it is also about making memories. Hailey Woodard said she, her husband Ryan, and their son Price came for that very reason. "He is 3 years old today, so we thought it would be fun to take him to have a special day at the fair for his birthday."

Price and Mom strapped into the new Flying Elephants ride as soon as it opened. Woodard said the whole family plans on coming back to the Tulsa State Fair over the weekend, a tradition they look forward to every year.

Korek said their goal is to make it enjoyable for all. "The Tulsa State Fair is made for everyone," he continued saying, "You can come if you are 5 years old or 55 years old and we want to make sure that everybody has fun."

You can purchase a single-day ride wristband or a mega ride pass, which gets you unlimited rides every day of the fair. More information can be found at TulsaStateFair.com