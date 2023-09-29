WWII Bomber Lands At Tulsa Air and Space Museum This Weekend

Aviation fans are in for a treat this weekend as the Tulsa Air and Space Museum hosts a World War Two-era bomber and fighter.

Aviation fans are in for a treat this weekend as the Tulsa Air and Space Museum hosts a World War Two-era bomber and fighter. The B-24 Liberator is the same type of bomber that was once built in Tulsa.

Planes like Diamond Lil, an 83-year-old World War Two bomber, always draw a crowd.

"It's like an old friend," said Barry Bish.

He traveled all the way from England to see the plane he used to help fly in the early 2000s right here in Tulsa.

"I used to be the scanner and loadmaster in the back looking after the passengers," Bish said.

He was a member of the Commemorative Airforce, the same group that flew it to Tulsa this weekend for tours and rides.

"This is not a job. This has strictly been a passion for 26 years," said Pilot Bill Goeken.

He said flying this B-24 Liberator honors the men and women who sat in the pilot seat before him.

"There's only one place that you can hear the sounds, see the sights, and feel the feelings that those young men had in World War Two, and that's when you get on one of these airplanes, and you experience what they saw, what they felt in World War Two," said Goeken.

A P-51 Mustang flew in formation with the bomber over Tulsa, giving those on the B-24 and on the ground a rare glimpse of aviation history.

"Oh, it was fantastic," said Tulsa Air and Space Museum Dan Marticello.

Visitors to the Tulsa Air and Space Museum can get up close to these planes, too. Chairman Dan Marticello said they’re offering tours all weekend, which range from $10 to $20.

"You are a lot closer to aviation when you're in an aircraft like this," said Marticello.

For $625 bucks, you can take a flight in Diamond Lil, an experience you'll never forget.

"...you really get to smell, feel every shake, rattle, and roll, and it really just shows you how far the technology has come from where we were in the 40s to where we are today," said Marticello.

For rides and tour information, visit HERE.