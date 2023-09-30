Tulsa Police Urge Fairgoers To Prioritize Safety When Crossing Streets

Officers say writing tickets for jaywalking isn’t out of the question to prevent fairgoers from crossing in dangerous areas, but they prefer that people use common sense.

Tulsa Police want fairgoers to be safer when coming and going at the Tulsa State Fair, especially when walking across busy intersections.

This comes after a man was hit and killed while crossing the street near the fair a couple of years ago.

There are several crosswalks that surround the Tulsa State Fairgrounds - but the excitement can sometimes overshadow the importance of safety.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg points out many unsafe drivers and pedestrians along 21st Street and says he wants people to remember the basics.

“Right now, I can see people that are just running across the street with their kids. Right over my shoulder that way. Let’s avoid tragedy,” said Meulenberg.

He said past fairs saw tragedy. In 2021, Jose Gutierrez was struck and killed near this intersection after leaving the fair at night.

“We don’t see a lot of fatalities out here,” Meulenberg said. “We see lots of little accidents that happen all the time. We see lots of bumps and bruises, but we have seen. And it doesn’t take more than one for us to realize how tragic and how quick they can go from having a good time to not.”

Jennifer Calvert said she learned her lesson after she was hit by a car in a crosswalk. She said now she waits an extra few seconds to be sure traffic sees her.

“The walking sign came up, and I stepped right off the curb, and off I went, but it was dark, and the gentleman waiting to turn right didn’t see me,” she said.

Meulenberg said when it is dark out, make yourself visible.

“They should be wearing things that are obvious. Bright things, things that are reflective, things that make them stand out. When you have children, wrap them up with things that are reflective.”

He said flashing toys that can be purchased at the fair can also help pedestrians be seen.

Police said drivers should also limit their distractions behind the wheel to keep everyone safe.