Wagoner Shut Out Oologah, 24-0

The final, 24-0 Wagoner.

Friday, September 29th 2023, 10:14 pm

By: News On 6


In Oologah, the Mustangs hosted Wagoner Friday night.

It was a defensive battle early. Tyler Stovall got the huge sack of Kale Charboneau to end the drive.

Bulldogs answered with some defense of their own. Bryce Steel sacked Brad Hoisington to force the Oologah punt.

Still scoreless in the 1st, Bulldog running back Anthony Coleman found the end zone on the short sweep.

