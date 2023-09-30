Owasso Crushes Mustang, 54-3

Friday, September 29th 2023, 10:20 pm
In the other 6a division one district, Owasso and Mustang were on the Rams' home turf Friday night.
Broncos were up 3-0 in the 1st. Knox Dyson connected with Mason Hendricks on the 22-yard touchdown. 2-point conversion was no good, 6-3 Rams.
Same score in the 2nd. Dyson found Hendricks again in the end zone for his 2nd touchdown of the night.
The final, 54-3 Owasso.
September 29th, 2023
September 29th, 2023
September 29th, 2023
September 29th, 2023
September 30th, 2023
September 30th, 2023
September 30th, 2023