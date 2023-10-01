Protestors Call For Justice For Atlas, Dog Killed During Grooming Appointment

Several people were out raising awareness for a Tulsa dog that died at a grooming appointment this month.

By: News On 6

-

Several people were out raising awareness for a Tulsa dog that died at a grooming appointment this month.

Protestors say they want justice for Atlas after video showed a groomer at Doggy Doodles beating him.

That groomer, Diego Angel, was arrested for animal cruelty.

People on Saturday say they're worried about the safety of their pets.

"Everyone loves their dogs and wants the best for their animals, our dogs are our family, and no dog should have to go to the groomer and not come home that day," said protestor Kim Shelton. "Your dog should be safe to go to the vet, to go to the groomer, to love where they're at, and come home safe to their home."

Protestors say people should do their homework before taking their dog to a grooming business.

The online outrage about this case brought supporters of the dog to the courthouse last week, where they demanded justice.

Diego Angel arrived for court that day, before his critics, who were eager who make their voices heard.

Most have only known of him through the video that was spread online, showing a poodle named "Atlas" being beaten and choked before the dog dies at the end.

"That was more than abuse. He murdered that animal. Atlas doesn't have a voice anymore, so we're here for him, to stand up for what's right," said Tiffany Tillman.

Previous Story: Dog Grooming Business Owner Responds To Employee's Arrest For Animal Cruelty

Tiffany Tillman lives near the owner of the four-year-old poodle named “Atlas,” who died during a 20-minute grooming session by Angel.

Tillman and a dozen other people gathered in the courthouse for a hearing, but most of them missed the brief time Angel was in court.

He left with his lawyer without comment, and his next court date is in October, where he will answer the charges and enter a plea.

Anna Calhoun says she once worked at Doggie Doodles and says Atlas was easy to groom. That's how he appeared at the start of the 20-minute session that ended with him flailing and then falling limp after a beating.

“Atlas was a joy to groom. I had no issues with him,” said Calhoun, who is as outraged at the others who did not stop it, as she is at the man accused of the beating. “It was uncalled for. You don't do that to any dog, period. If you're that flustered, you need to step away and not groom, take a break, but you don't ball up a fist and punch a dog, you don't drag them around, and you sure as hell don't choke ‘em."

Atlas appears docile at the start of the grooming session, but after taking numerous punches, becomes more agitated, eventually flailing and falling off the table while secured in a leash holding him by the neck.

“He was the sweetest animal you could ever be around,” said Tillman, “just so happy, loved to chase balls, and he’s gone now, and we’re heartbroken.”

Image Provided By: News On 6

Angel didn't comment after his court appearance, on the advice of his lawyer. The supporters of Atlas, including his owners, say they're going to follow the court case, however long it takes. While this is a felony case, Angel is not in custody while he's out on bond.

Investigators visited Doggy Doodles Grooming to investigate after an employee reported a coworker had beaten the dog on Sept. 1, but it wasn’t until they viewed a video of the beating that they had evidence to arrest the groomer, Diego Angel.

After the arrest warrant was issued, Angel was arrested at a dog show in Elk City, Oklahoma, and returned to Tulsa, where he was jailed.