Tow Truck Driver Accused Of Embezzling Vehicle Woman Was Donating To Charity

Prosecutors charged a man with embezzlement after they said he took a car from a woman who was trying to donate to charity.

Documents say Christopher Roberts was working for a tow truck company and picked up the woman's vehicle, keys and title and was supposed to deliver it to the charitable organization.

They say he never did and after being questioned and caught on surveillance video, he brought it back without the keys and title and it had been registered in someone else's name.

They say it can't be donated and the victim can no longer write it off on her taxes.

Roberts sent in a statement to News On 6:

The incident yall are referring to was simply a mistake on my part. I worked for 918 Towing we picked up and delivered cars for IAA and Copart, 2 separate companies who do the same thing.

I was the only driver who had to bounce back and forth running both places.

The car in question, I delivered to Copart on a accident when it should have went to IAA.

Week or two goes by and then it's brought to my attention so I went and picked the car back up from Copart and took it to IAA.

Keys and title have to be turned into a drop box when vehicles are delivered after that the driver no longer has access to either one.

So for it to be in another name, I can't speak on that cause we're not required to check ID'S of whoever we were picking the car up from, so I can't say whose it was in or supposed to be.

These are charges, not a conviction.