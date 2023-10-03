Tallgrass Music Festival Returns To Skiatook This Weekend

The 19th annual Tallgrass Music Festival is October 6 and 7 at the Tallgrass Festival Grounds in Skiatook. Larry Nunley joined us to talk about the event at 9 in the morning.

The 19th Annual Tallgrass Music Festival is coming to Skiatook this weekend. It's looking like some great weather to get outside and enjoy some music.

The Tallgrass Music Festival is October 6 and 7 at the Tallgrass Festival Grounds in Skiatook.

There are different prices for both general admission and camping.

