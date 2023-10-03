Tallgrass Music Festival Returns To Skiatook This Weekend

The 19th annual Tallgrass Music Festival is October 6 and 7 at the Tallgrass Festival Grounds in Skiatook. Larry Nunley joined us to talk about the event at 9 in the morning.

Tuesday, October 3rd 2023, 10:04 am

By: News On 6


SKIATOOK, Okla. -

The 19th Annual Tallgrass Music Festival is coming to Skiatook this weekend. It's looking like some great weather to get outside and enjoy some music.

There are different prices for both general admission and camping.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the music festival.
