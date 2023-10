5 children from Catoosa have been found after an Endangered Missing Alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News On 6

5 children from Catoosa have been found after an Endangered Missing Alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, according to Catoosa Police.

The children were last seen with their non-custodial mother, Sabrina Chisum at approximately 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in Catoosa.

Catoosa Police say the mother is in custody on warrants.