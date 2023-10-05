Gas Line Break Reported In Tulsa

Oklahoma Natural Gas confirms a gas leak at 87th and South Delaware Avenue. They said a truck hit some of their equipment at that location, and TFD has that area blocked off.

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a gas leak in Tulsa Wednesday night, according to ONG.

Oklahoma Natural Gas confirms a gas leak at 87th and South Delaware Avenue. They said a truck hit some of their equipment at that location, and TFD has that area blocked off.

ONG reported that there were no evacuations or outages due to this incident.

