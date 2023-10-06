Tulsa International Airport Fire Department Excels In FAA Inspection

The Fire Department at Tulsa International Airport just passed a federal inspection and beat the required 3-minute response time by 45 seconds.

The Fire Department at Tulsa International Airport was part of a recent FAA inspection that found no deficiencies at the airfield, which included a timed test of the fire response time.

Fire Chief Mark Stuckey said his department beat the required three-minute response to midfield with a time of 2 minutes, 18 seconds.

They did it with one truck. The Chief says it is state of the art - a four-wheel drive truck with two joystick-controlled nozzles that can hit 80 miles an hour.

"We have two primary response vehicles, so on any type of aircraft incident we respond out two firefighting trucks, and the other is a reserve,” Chief Stuckey said.

The oldest truck is due for replacement near the end of a 15-year service life. The replacement is expected to cost around $750,000.

"These trucks are designed to respond, respond fast and efficiently. That way, they can assure they can extinguish a fire within seconds,” said Stuckey.

The trucks are airport property with the cost split between the federal government and airline passengers through ticket fees.