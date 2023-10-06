Jenks Takes Down Norman North, 42-14

It was all Trojans. They won, 42-14.

Thursday, October 5th 2023, 9:53 pm

By: News On 6


The Trojans were on the road Thursday night, over to Norman.

In the first half, Simian Gilkey took the snap, lowered his head, and bullied his way into the endzone for a touchdown to the Trojans.

With Jenks on the one-yard line, Owen Jones handed it off to Kaydin Jones and he walked right in for another.

