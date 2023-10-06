Families Of 4 Men Murdered In Okmulgee Meet To Honor, Remember Them

Families met Friday at the bridge where the men were found to honor and remember Mark and Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens.

-

It's been nearly a year since four men in Okmulgee went missing and were later found dismembered.

"It's been a lot of roller coasters up and down, just knowing that they're never coming back," said Mark's wife Jessica.

October 9th will be one year since the men went missing in Okmulgee.

Joe Kennedy has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is accused of shooting the four men and dismembering them.

Mark's wife Jessica says the support over the past year has meant so much.

"There's a lot of families involved, so we all just come together, so to know we have them all means a lot," she said.

The families and their friends met today on the bridge where the men were found to remember and honor them.

People with a ministry called Aglow International led a ceremony to cleanse the river and bridge with oil and salt.

"We threw it in this river, Deep Fork River, and it will be purified, and so will the land, because with what salt we had left, we poured it across the bridge as far as it would go," Donna Drake with Aglow International said.

She says this cleansing is to help the families with their grief.

"I just see the beauty, and I just saw the grieving people that came onto this bridge and left with smiles on their face," she said.

Jessica says the families want to make sure the four men are never forgotten and that they will one day get justice.

"We don't care how long it takes, no matter the years, we're still going," she said.