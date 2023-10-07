Holland Hall Shuts Out Dewey, 39-0

Saturday, October 7th 2023, 7:15 am
Dewey was at Holland Hall Friday night.
Dutch was dominant tonight. #10 QB Trey Burleson III handed it off to #4 RB Jonathan McGhee, who picked up about 20 yards.
Next play, same play: Burleson handoff to McGhee, ran it in for 6 points.
Later on, Burleson didn't like what he saw and ran it himself for about a 20-yard pickup/
Emblematic of the night, Dutch run all over Bulldoggers.
Holland Hall won, 39-0.
