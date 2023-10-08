Silver Alert: Missing Person From Pryor Creek

Authorities are searching for a missing person in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma.

By: News 9

Olen Dyer, 61, was last seen Sept. 22 at around 3:30 p.m. and headed in an unknown direction on foot, according to the silver alert issued by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Saturday.

The silver alert also notes "Dyer is believed to have the mental capacity of a 14-year-old."

If anyone sees Dyer, they are asked to call 911.