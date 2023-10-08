Authorities Investigate House Fire In Tulsa Near 36th & Peoria

Sunday, October 8th 2023, 7:59 am
Tulsa fire investigators are looking into the origin of a house fire near 36th Street and Peoria Avenue.
Police said one woman was in the house and made it out safely.
Police also said they noticed the flames during a traffic stop.
There was a man in handcuffs, but police say right now they don't think the person was involved with the fire.
