Authorities Investigate House Fire In Tulsa Near 36th & Peoria

Tulsa fire investigators are looking into the origin of a house fire near 36th Street and Peoria Avenue.

Sunday, October 8th 2023, 7:59 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Police said one woman was in the house and made it out safely.

Police also said they noticed the flames during a traffic stop.

There was a man in handcuffs, but police say right now they don't think the person was involved with the fire.


