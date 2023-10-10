Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor Dies At 102

Mr. Hughes Van Ellis, aged 102, passed away Monday, October 9th at 11:30 am in Denver, Colorado. He was one of the three last known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921.

By: News On 6

One of the last 3 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors died on Monday, according to Representative Regina Goodwin on behalf of his family.

Mr. Hughes Van Ellis, aged 102, passed away Monday, October 9th at 11:30 am in Denver, Colorado. He was one of the three last known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921.

Mr. Ellis, also known as "Uncle Redd," was a WWII war veteran who "bravely served America, even as he spent a lifetime awaiting atonement related to the Tulsa Race Massacre," Goodwin said.

Representative Goodwin, who recently was at the state Capitol fighting for reparations for the Race Massacre survivors, commented on his commitment to the cause:

Two days ago, Mr. Ellis urged us to keep fighting for justice. In the midst of his death, there remains an undying sense of right and wrong. Mr. Ellis was assured we would remain steadfast, and we repeated to him, his own words, “We Are One,” and we lastly expressed our love.

Van Ellis' death leaves his sister Viola Fletcher, and Lessie Randle as the last two known living survivors.