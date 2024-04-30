Diverging Diamond Interchange Opens In Tulsa At Busy Intersection

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation opened the "diverging diamond interchange" at the Creek Turnpike and Memorial on April 29. The design shifts traffic to the other side of the road to help cut back on crashes and congestion.

One of Tulsa’s busiest intersections is now open with a major change in how it operates.

The design shifts traffic to the other side of the road to help cut back on crashes and congestion.

With a police escort, Nico Hernandez and his family were the first to drive through the first diverging diamond interchange in Eastern Oklahoma.

"It's always amazing to be the first one to do anything," said Hernandez.

T.J. Gerlach with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation explained how the diverging diamond interchange, also called a DDI, at the Creek Turnpike and Memorial works.

"You no longer have to cross opposing traffic,” said Gerlach. “It's very simple: Just merge into the direction you're going and then once you get across the bridge, you'll just transition back on the right side of the road."

While some drivers seemed hesitant, others were confident.

"It seems like it will just flow with everybody, everybody coming off, going around,” said Hernandez.

ODOT said it will take some getting used to since this is just the second DDI in the state, but the new intersection should help reduce congestion, crashes, and wait times, as crews replace the old traffic signals with new ones.

"These are going to be all timed all the way I think it's 98th to 103rd,” said Gerlach. “There's about five signalized intersections in there, and we're going to have control on every single one."

It is exciting for Chris Sloan, who went through the DDI for the first time on his birthday.

"I was looking off to the side, to everybody waving as us when we were going through,” said Sloan. “Yeah, that's what I said in the car. I said I felt like it was a parade."

ODOT said when the intersection is completed at the end of this June or early July, signage and striping will help guide drivers.

ODOT has also posted additional information on its website in case people have questions.