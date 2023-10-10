1 Dead After Fatal Crash In Muskogee, Says Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Monday, October 9th 2023, 7:35 pm
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a fatal car crash a mile north of Muskogee.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, by Muskogee County EMS, according to OHP.
Another man was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with several injuries, said OHP.
According to OHP, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
