1 Dead After Fatal Crash In Muskogee, Says Oklahoma Highway Patrol

1 man is dead after a car crash, a mile north of Muskogee. Another man was injured in the crash, but was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to OHP.

Monday, October 9th 2023, 7:35 pm

By: News On 6


According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a fatal car crash a mile north of Muskogee.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, by Muskogee County EMS, according to OHP.

Another man was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with several injuries, said OHP.

According to OHP, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
