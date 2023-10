This week's Athlete of the Week is LJ McGhee from Holland Hall.

By: News On 6

Athlete Of The Week: LJ McGhee

This week's Athlete of the Week is LJ McGhee from Holland Hall.

The sophomore running back was key in helping the Dutch blow past Dewey.

McGhee with 153 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 carries.

Congratulations to LJ!