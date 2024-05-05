'Helps The Healing Process': Memorial Bike Ride Event Honors Victims Of Henryetta Mass Murders

A 21-mile trek on Sunday took motorcycle riders along the home in Henryetta where the lives of five teenagers were cut short last May. “Rain, sleet or shine…it isn't for us, it's for them,” said Chris Whitfield.

One year ago, the unthinkable struck the small town of Henryetta.

The lives of teens Ivy Webster, Brittany Brewer, Rylee Allen, Tiffany Guess, and Michael Mayo were cut short at the hands of convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden before he took his own life.

Brittany’s father Nathan says it's still hard to fathom a year has passed.

"It feels like yesterday," he said.

But he wants to make sure the victims, including his daughter, are remembered in the proper way.

“It's our first annual memorial bike ride in tribute to the five children that passed away here in Henryetta,” said Brewer.

On Sunday, a 21-mile route takes motorcycle riders past where the murders took place.

People showed up at Nichol’s Park in the pouring rain eager to pay tribute to the young victims.

“Rain, sleet or shine…it isn't for us, it's for them,” said Chris Whitfield.

Whitfield, along with Francis Chamberlain and Tory Kloer, are part of a motorcycle group called “Bikers Against Pedophiles”, a group with one goal.

“Stop pedophiles, that's why we’re here, we’re here to stop them and get rid of them,” said Chamberlain.

A bill with the backing of Henryetta families would have meant harsher penalties for people convicted of sex crimes. Although Knight's Law wasn't heard in the senate this year, people here will keep raising awareness so what happened to the victims on May 1, 2023, doesn’t happen to anyone else’s child.

“I just want to try to make sure that these kids are getting taken care of,” said Kloer.

While nothing can take away the pain permanently, Brewer says doing things like this in his daughter’s memory helps.

“It helps the healing process because knowing that Brittany and the other ones' legacy is getting carried on,” he said.

And he says he’ll continue to carry on their legacies for the rest of his days.

“I’m just gonna keep going because I know that's what she would want,” said Brewer,