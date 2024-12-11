Drivers React To Toll Rate Increase On Oklahoma Turnpikes Beginning In 2025

Starting January 1, 2025, Oklahoma drivers will see a 15% increase in tolls across all turnpikes, with additional 6% hikes scheduled every two years beginning in 2027.

Starting January 1, 2025, Oklahoma drivers will see a 15% increase in tolls across all turnpikes, with additional 6% hikes scheduled every two years beginning in 2027.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) says the extra revenue will fund projects under the ACCESS Oklahoma Turnpike Plan, which is now estimated to cost over $8 billion—$3 billion more than initially planned.

Related: OTA Votes To Increase Toll Prices In 2025; Here's How It Will Impact You

Toll Increases by Route:

Turner Turnpike (Tulsa to Oklahoma City): Pikepass rates increase by 90 cents. Will Rogers Turnpike (State Highway 266 to the state line): Rates rise by 82 cents. Muskogee Turnpike (I-40 to Tulsa): Tolls go up by 50 cents.

Drivers using Plate Pay will face even higher costs.

New Vehicle Classification System:

The OTA approved a new system that categorizes vehicles as small, medium, or large, replacing the axle-based classification.

What Drivers Are Saying About The Turnpike Toll Increase:

Some drivers expressed frustration with the rising costs.

Lakesha Johnson, Sapulpa:

“It’s very expensive because I use it every single day. I do a lot of business in Tulsa, and it’s raising my cost of living by a lot.”

Caydan Griffin, Commuter:

“I feel like they probably get enough in taxes and enough through the turnpike that they should be able to pay for it without it needing to be $5 every time.”

Others questioned the need for the increases altogether.

Lakesha Johnson, Sapulpa:

“Highways should be free in my opinion. I’m not seeing the reason for them to raise it, honestly.”

OTA’s Response:

Wendy Smith with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority defended the plan, saying:

“This plan is designed to address significant transportation needs on our existing turnpike system while also helping solve congestion issues on the I-35 corridor.”

The OTA says tolls have only been raised 11 times in the last 71 years, and the ACCESS Oklahoma plan aims to expand and improve the state’s transportation infrastructure significantly.