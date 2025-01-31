Midair collision near D.C. leaves no survivors as recovery efforts continue

Authorities have switched to a recovery mission in the Potomac River following a midair collision between an American Eagle flight and an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

What to know about the Washington, D.C., plane crash

An American Airlines plane with 60 passengers and four crew on board collided in midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., and crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday night. President Trump told reporters Thursday at the White House that no one survived the crash. At least 40 bodies had been recovered by 5:30 p.m. ET, a law enforcement source told CBS News. The plane's black boxes have been recovered, the NTSB confirmed. The plane, American Eagle Flight 5342, had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching for landing when the collision occurred. Top figure skaters from the United States and Russia were on board the flight. The helicopter was on a training flight with a crew based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. Flights resumed at Reagan National on Thursday morning.





3:58 p.m. ET- Only 1 air traffic control worker was managing helicopters and planes, two sources say

One air traffic control worker was managing the helicopters and planes from the Reagan National Airport tower at the time of the collision, a job normally done by two people, two sources tell CBS News.

The New York Times first reported those air traffic control staffing numbers. The Times reported that staffing at the tower was "not normal," according to a preliminary Federal Aviation Administration report.

12:59 p.m. ET - Former Black Hawk helicopter pilot raises questions for investigation

Retired Lt. Col. Darin Gaub, a former Black Hawk helicopter pilot, spoke on "CBS Mornings" about what questions could be raised during the investigation into the deadly midair collision.

"They had one crew chief and not two. That could be a factor that needs to be accounted for in the investigation … but the visibility in the Black Hawk is good," Gaub said.

Gaub also said the National Transportation Safety Board will have to analyze congestion as part of its investigation.

"It is very dense. It is high risk because of that," he said. "There are specific corridors and air space restrictions that are extremely effective as a result as well when they are followed."

12:46 p.m. ET — Buttigieg blasts Trump for response to crash

Pete Buttigieg, who served as secretary of transportation during the Biden administration, lambasted President Trump for his comments blaming the crash in part on the FAA's diversity, equity and inclusion practices. The president also took aim at Buttigieg specifically, claiming he was a "disaster" as leader of the Transportation Department.

"Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying," Buttigieg wrote on social media. "We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch."

Buttigieg criticized Mr. Trump for eliminating the membership of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee when he came into office and said he needs to tell the American people how his administration will prevent a similar disaster in the future.

"President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA. One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe," Buttigieg wrote. "Time for the president to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again."

12:10p.m. ET — Trump tells Americans it's safe to fly

President Trump said Americans shouldn't be nervous about flying in the wake of the crash.

"It's been many years since something like this has happened, and the collision is something we don't expect to happen ever again," he said, adding that he would not hesitate to fly himself.

He also pointed to the nation's safety record.

"Flying is very safe. We have the safest flying anywhere in the world, and we'll keep it that way," he said.

12:04 p.m. ET — Duffy vows speedy investigation: "This should not have happened"

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that an investigation into the deadly crash will be conducted "as quickly as possible."

The National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Department of Transportation will be part of the investigation, he said. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Department of Defense and the U.S. military will also be part of the investigation.

"What happened yesterday shouldn't have happened," Duffy said. "It should not have happened. When Americans take off in airplanes, they should expect to land at their destination. That didn't happen yesterday. That's not acceptable. We will not accept excuses. We will not accept passing the buck."

11:50 a.m. ET — Trump confirms no survivors in crash

President Trump said there are no survivors in the deadly airline crash.

"This was a dark and excruciating night in our nation's capital and in our nation's history," Mr. Trump said.

11:37 a.m. ET — Trump appoints acting FAA head

President Trump appointed an acting administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration, which does not have a Senate-approved leader. Trump appointee Chris Rocheleau, a 22-year veteran of the agency who was serving as the deputy administrator, will be the acting head.

Mr. Trump said that multiple authorities, including the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board, are working "tirelessly" to investigate the crash. He emphasized safety goals, saying that his administration "will set the highest possible bar for aviation safety."

11:34 a.m. ET — "We are in mourning," Trump says

President Trump spoke from the White House briefing room at around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, referring to the morning as an "hour of anguish" for the United States.

"As one nation we grieve for every precious soul that has been taken from us so suddenly. We are in mourning," he said.

11:20 a.m. ET — Flights resume at Reagan National Airport

Flights resumed at Reagan National Airport just hours after the deadly crash. Planes could be seen moving on the airport's runway.

A Southwest Airlines flight flying in from Nashville was the first to land at the airport Thursday, according to the airport's online arrivals board. Another Southwest flight, from Milwaukee, was expected to arrive around 11:20 a.m.

A Southwest flight to Nashville took off shortly after 11 a.m., according to the airport's online departure board. A Delta Air Lines flight to New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport was set to depart around 11:35 a.m.

Officials have recommended that people with travel plans check with their airline to see if any changes have been made.

11 a.m. ET — 6 from Boston figure skating community were on flight

Six members of the Boston figure skating community, including two coaches, two teenage skaters, and the skaters' mothers, were on the American flight.

The Skating Club of Boston identified the coaches as Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova. The skaters were identified as Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, and their mothers as Christine Lane and Jin Han.

The governing body U.S. Figure Skating told CBS News it could not share more information at this time.

Wichita, Kansas, is home to a prestigious training camp for novice and intermediate skaters.

10:28 a.m. ET — Army unit involved in crash on operational pause

In a video clip released online, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Army unit involved in the crash will be on a 48-hour operational pause as an investigation moves forward.

Hegseth said the helicopter crew was performing an annual proficiency training flight, and said it was being carried out by a "fairly experienced crew" who was doing its required annual night evaluation. The crew was wearing night goggles, he said.

10:14 a.m. ET — No Senate-approved head of FAA; Trump can appoint acting chief

There is no Senate-approved administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration right now, CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns reported. The former administrator, Michael Whitaker, stepped down from his position on Inauguration Day last week.

In September 2024, Trump ally Elon Musk called for Whitaker's resignation after the FAA imposed licensing violation fines on SpaceX. Whitaker announced his resignation in December but did not publicly attribute his decision to Musk or the Trump administration.

Mr. Trump can appoint an acting FAA chief. Trump appointee Chris Rocheleau, a 22-year FAA veteran, is currently serving as the agency's deputy administrator. Another Trump appointee, Liam McKenna, is the agency's current chief counsel.

9:58 a.m. ET — Trump to speak on crash

President Trump will speak from the White House press briefing room at 11 a.m. ET., the White House announced.

9:13 a.m. ET — Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia says "there's a lot of questions" after crash

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said "there's a lot of questions" following the deadly midair collision.

"You can't tell a lot from video footage taken at night, but the footage raises a lot of questions about how this happened," Kaine said on "CBS Mornings" following a news conference with officials at Reagan National.

Kaine noted that military flights and commercial flights are pretty common in the area, saying Reagan is a "very congested airport."

On the congestion issue, Kaine said he anticipates the National Transportation Safety Board will look into it, while acknowledging that congestion is a concern he has raised "for years." He added that it's "not a good time to speculate."

Kaine expressed "deep sorrow" for the passengers, the crew and the three soldiers, along with their loved ones, many of whom he expected would be from the Virginia and D.C. area. He praised the first responders and the coordinated effort overnight, pointing to the challenging rescue and recovery conditions in the cold waters of the Potomac River.

8:19 a.m. ET — Duffy says flight paths were "not unusual" for the area

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said both aircraft were on their respective flight paths before the incident, and noted that crowded airspace is not uncommon in the Washington, D.C., area.

"Prior to the collision, the flight paths that were being flown, from the military and from American, that was not unusual for what happens in the D.C. airspace," Duffy said.

He said that he would not go into too much detail, since the investigation is still ongoing, but said that military helicopters often fly over the river and noted that "everything was standard in the lead-up to the crash."

"This happens every day," Duffy said. "Something went wrong here."

He also said investigators have "early indicators of what happened here."

8:08 a.m. ET — High winds lead to "spread out" crash area

District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly said at a briefing Thursday morning that about 300 responders reacted to the crash, battling frigid weather and heavy wind. He said that the recovery operation will involve "a lot of touch and feel" as responders search the crash area.

"The crash area is a little spread out, so we've got a lot of work to do," Donnelly said. He said the high winds overnight caused some debris to move downstream.

7:50 a.m. ET — "We don't believe there are any survivors," official says

District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly told reporters in a news briefing Thursday morning that 27 victims had been recovered from the plane and one from the helicopter.

Sixty-seven people were on the two aircraft in all — 64 aboard the plane and three on the helicopter.

"We don't believe there are any survivors," he said, adding that the efforts at the scene have switched from a rescue operation to a recovery operation.

7:29 a.m. ET — Army aiding NTSB probe of the collision

An Army spokesperson issued a statement Thursday morning confirming the helicopter involved in the collision was on a training mission and said, "The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) and the United States Army will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation.

"We are working with local officials and will provide any additional information once it becomes available."

6:58 a.m. ET — At least 28 victims recovered so far, source says

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CBS News at least 28 victims had been recovered by 6:45 a.m. ET.

The source added: "Investigators are focusing on why the helicopter was flying at that location and altitude at that moment."

6:37 a.m. ET — Passenger's husband: Failed texts were first sign something might be amiss

A man who says his wife was on the ill-fated American Eagle flight told CBS Washington, D.C. affiliate WUSA-TV he was texting with her while he waited for the plane to land but became concerned when his messages stopped going through.

Hamaad Raza says the last text he received from her was, "We're landing in 20."

Raza said he tried to reply but none of his messages were delivered.

"That's when I realized something might be up," Raza said.

Raza said his wife, 26, had traveled to Wichita for work and that she always had a fear of flying. They've been married slightly more than two years.

"I'm just praying that somebody's pulling her out of the river as we speak," Raza said. "That's all I can pray for."

5:56 a.m. ET — Terminal "grew pretty quiet" when realization of what happened set in

The county executive of Erie County, N.Y., which includes Buffalo, told CBS Wichita affiliate KWCH-TV he happened to be waiting to catch a flight back to Buffalo when he saw through a terminal window that some emergency vehicles were moving around outside.

"It didn't seem anything too strange at that point," Mark Poloncarz said. "And then about a minute or so after that, there was an announcement of a full-ground stop, that there would be no flights landing and no flights taking off. And then we started to see a lot of emergency vehicles heading towards the river."

Poloncarz and others soon saw reports on social media of a plane crash even as rumors began to swirl.

"When flights get delayed, people get aggravated and upset. But there was no one getting aggravated or upset because I think we all realized pretty quickly the magnitude of what occurred," Poloncarz said. "The terminal grew pretty quiet. There was a lot of sadness."

5:40 a.m. ET — Hegseth: Collision "absolutely tragic"

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who's only had the job since Saturday, said in a post on X that the collision between the Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Eagle jet was "absolutely tragic."

"Search and rescue efforts still ongoing," he said, adding, "Prayers for all impacted souls, and their families."

4:57 a.m. ET — U.S. Figure Skating community "devastated by this unspeakable tragedy"

U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement overnight that "several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342.

" ... These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts."

Earlier, Russia's state-run TASS news agency, citing a source, said Russian figure skaters and coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on the plane, according to Reuters, which said they "had reportedly lived in the United States since at least 1998, where they trained young ice skaters."

4:38 a.m. ET — Plane's pilots might not have seen the helicopter, experts say

CBS News senior transportation and national correspondent Kris Van Cleave says the American Eagle jet was only "a few hundred feet off the ground" when it collided with the Army helicopter. "It was very close to touching down," Van Cleave says. ... "It was in the final steps of its final approach. ... It is possible, depending upon where the two aircraft struck, that the pilots of the airplane never even saw the helicopter coming."

CBS News transportation safety expert and analyst Robert Sumwalt agreed. Sumwalt, a former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said that, in radar data, it appeared the plane "was making a left turn to line up with runway 33. It was below 300 feet when all of a sudden the data from the radar feed just quit. So that tells us that this happened at a relatively low altitude.

" ... (The plane's pilots) would have already been making the turn to line up with that runway. They're focused on the runway. I was an airline pilot for 24 years. I've landed on that runway many times. You're in the turn. You're looking to line up with that runway."

Turning his head both ways, Sumwalt said, "You're not looking out here for other traffic at that point. So I think that really is where their focus was. Now the real question is where was the focus of that helicopter crew?"

3:47 a.m. ET — Human remains washing up on riverbank

As the search for victims and any possible survivors continued overnight, human remains and debris were washing up on the Virginia side of the Potomac River, reports CBS News senior transportation and national correspondent Kris Van Cleave.

He said the plane broke into multiple pieces that are sitting in 5-8 feet of water.

A dive team found what appears to be one of the plane's two data recorders — the so-called black boxes. It wasn't clear whether it was the cockpit voice recorder or the one that stores data about the plane's performance.

Divers have had some access to the aircraft's cabin.

Luggage is among items divers have recovered.

The helicopter is upside down but appears to be mostly intact, Van Cleave adds.

3:17 a.m. ET — Sen. Marshall says "probably over 60 Kansans" dead in crash

Kansas' two U.S. senators were among the officials who briefed media members at Reagan National Airport about the crash early Thursday.

Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican who chairs the aviation subcommittee of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said he's "praying that our responders are safe and that the folks who were on that flight are recovered."

Fellow Sen. Roger Marshall, also a Republican, said, "When one person dies, it's a tragedy but when many, many, many people die, it's an unbearable sorrow. It's a heartbreak beyond major. ... I want the folks back home to just know that we care, that we love them and that this is a time when we will have to join arms together and help each other out.

"We've been through things like this before — through tornadoes and floods and things, but it's really hard when you lose probably over 60 Kansans simultaneously. I don't wan to forget the pilots and the flight attendants who were doing their jobs, and the military personnel we lost. All those lives are so valuable, and it is such a tragedy that we lost them."

2:38 a.m. ET — World champion Russian figure skaters were on board, TASS says

The Reuters news agency reported that Russia's state-run TASS news agency, citing a source, said Russian figure skaters and coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on the plane.

They won the world championship in pairs figure skating in 1994, Reuters noted, and got married the following year.

1:37 a.m. ET — First major U.S. commercial air crash in almost 16 years

The last major U.S. commercial air crash occurred in February 2009 when a Continental Airlines flight out of Newark, New Jersey, operated by Colgan Air crashed into a house as it was approaching the airport in Buffalo, New York. That plane was a Bombardier Q400. Forty-nine people died in the tragedy. Continental merged with United Airlines in 2010.

The last major American Airlines crash occurred in November 2001 near John F. Kennedy International Airport. American Airlines Flight 587, an Airbus A300, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 265 people. It was bound for Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. The plane crashed in the Belle Harbor area of the Rockaways in the New York City borough of Queens.

1:17 a.m. ET — Search and rescue effort a "highly complex operation," fire chief says

District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly told reporters in a news briefing early Thursday that state and federal agencies were taking part in search and rescue operations, operating under a unified command.

"It's a highly complex operation, the conditions out there are extremely rough for the responders. It's cold. They're dealing with relatively windy conditions," Donnelly said.

He later noted the water is dark, "murky," about 8 feet deep, and contains "pieces of ice."

"It's just dangerous and hard to work in. And because there's not a lot of lights, you're out there searching every square inch of space."

1:11 a.m. ET — Reagan National Airport to remain closed until late Thursday morning, officials say

Reagan National Airport will remain closed until at least 11 a.m. Thursday, Jack Potter, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, told reporters early Thursday morning.

"That's when the first flights will take off," Potter said, later adding that the time was "fluid" and could change.

Flights at Reagan National have been grounded since the collision occurred at about 9 p.m. Eastern Time Wednesday.

Potter said flights at Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Airport were not being impacted by the incident.

1:05 a.m. ET — American Airlines CEO expresses "deep sorrows" about crash

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in a video statement, "First and most importantly, I'd like to express our deep sorrows about these events."

"This is a difficult day for all of us at American Airlines, and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, partners, first responders, along with their families and loved ones," Isom said.

Isom said American Airlines is cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation and that he and members of their "go-team" would be heading to Washington, D.C., shortly.

"We understand and appreciate the people are eager for information, please know that we will continue to share accurate and timely information as soon as we can, but anything we must report, must be accurate," he said, adding that, "We owe that to everyone involved."

Isom said the airline has set up a helpline and those who had friends or loved ones on the flight can call 1-800-679-8215.

A passenger jet collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. American Airlines confirmed that 60 passengers and 4 crew members were on the jet.

There was no immediate word on casualties or the cause of the collision, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington were halted as helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in search of survivors. Inflatable rescue boats were launched into the Potomac River from a point near the airport along the George Washington Parkway, just north of the airport.

President Donald Trump was briefed, his press secretary said, and Vice President JD Vance encouraged followers on the social media platform X to “say a prayer for everyone involved.”

Trump's statement said,

"I have been briefed on this terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."

The Federal Aviation Administration said the midair crash occurred around 9 p.m. EST when a regional jet that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a military Blackhawk helicopter while on approach to an airport runway. It occurred in some of the most tightly controlled and monitored airspace in the world, just over three miles south of the White House and the Capitol.

Investigators will try to piece together the aircrafts’ final moments before their collision, including contact with air traffic controllers as well as a loss of altitude by the passenger jet.

American Airlines flight 5342 was inbound to Reagan National at an altitude of about 400 feet and a speed of about 140 miles per hour when it suffered a rapid loss of altitude over the Potomac River, according to data from its radio transponder. The Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine jet was manufactured in 2004 and can be configured to carry up to 70 passengers.

A few minutes before landing, air traffic controllers asked the arriving commercial jet if it could land on the shorter Runway 33 at Reagan National and the pilots said they were able. Controllers then cleared the plane to land on Runway 33. Flight tracking sites showed the plane adjust its approach to the new runway.

In audio from the air traffic control tower around the time of the crash, a controller is heard asking the helicopter, “PAT25 do you have the CRJ in sight,” in reference to the passenger aircraft.

“Tower did you see that?” another pilot is heard calling seconds after the apparent collision.

The tower immediately began diverting other aircraft from Reagan.

Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center showed two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to join in a fireball.

In a post on social media, American Airlines said it was aware of reports that one of its flights was involved in the incident and said it would provide more information once available.

The crash is serving as a major test for two of the Trump administration’s newest agency leaders. Pete Hegseth, sworn in days ago as defense secretary, posted on social media that his department was “actively monitoring” the situation that involved an Army helicopter. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, just sworn in earlier this week, said in a social media post that he was “at the FAA HQ and closely monitoring the situation.”

Reagan National is located along the Potomac River, just southwest of the city. It’s a popular choice because it’s much closer than the larger Dulles International Airport, which is deeper in Virginia.

Depending on the runway being used, flights into Reagan can offer passengers spectacular views of landmarks like the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall and the U.S. Capitol. It’s a postcard-worthy welcome for tourists visiting the city.

The incident recalled the crash of an Air Florida flight that plummeted into the Potomac on January 13, 1982, that killed 78 people. That crash was attributed to bad weather.

The last fatal crash involving a U.S. commercial airline occured in 2009 near Buffalo, New York. Everyone aboard the Bombardier DHC-8 propeller plane was killed, including 45 passengers, 2 pilots and 2 flight attendants. Another person on the ground also died, bringing the total death toll to 50. An investigation determined that the captain accidentally caused the plane to stall as it approached the airport in Buffalo.

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller, Meg Kinnard and Chris Megerian in Washington contributed to this report.





The FAA released a statement saying:

"A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time. PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation."

In a statement, American Airlines confirmed the number of people on the plane and said they would provide more information as it becomes available. The statement reads,

American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA) was involved in an accident at DCA. The flight was operated by PSA Airlines with a CRJ-700.

There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft.

Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts.

If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215. Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly.

American Airlines will continue to release information as it becomes available. Please monitor news.aa.com and American’s official X account @AmericanAir for the latest information.

Lawmakers are sharing statements on social media following the crash.

Vice President JD Vance shared a statement to X saying,

"Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best."

Sen. James Lankford said:

"Cindy and I are praying for those involved in tonight's tragic collision between a plane and a helicopter at Ronald Reagan National Airport. This airport is a gateway for countless Oklahomans and Americans from all over the country traveling to and from our nation's capital. We are grateful for the first responders who rushed to the scene."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said:

"DoD actively monitoring. Poised to assist if needed. Prayers for all involved."

In a statement on X, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said,

"We are deploying every available US Coast Guard resource for search and rescue efforts in this horrific incident at DCA. We are actively monitoring the situation & stand ready to support local responders. Praying for the victims and first responders."