U.S. Figure Skating confirms members were on plane that crashed near D.C.

U.S. Figure Skating confirmed several of its members were on the plane that crashed near Washington, D.C. while returning from a national training camp.

U.S. Figure Skating confirmed that several of its members were on board the plane that crashed Wednesday night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

In a statement released overnight, the organization said athletes, coaches, and family members were traveling on American Airlines Flight 5342, returning from the National Development Camp in Kansas.

The camp, held earlier this week in Wichita for the first time, also served as the final qualifier for the U.S. World and World Junior Championship teams.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts," U.S. Figure Skating said in the statement.

Russian media outlets have reported that two former world champion skaters were also on the flight.

Reuters, citing a source, reported that as many as 15 people on board may have been involved in figure skating.

