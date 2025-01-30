U.S. Figure Skating confirms members were on plane that crashed near D.C.

U.S. Figure Skating confirmed several of its members were on the plane that crashed near Washington, D.C. while returning from a national training camp.

Thursday, January 30th 2025, 5:07 am

By: Autumn Bracey, Reagan Ledbetter


WASHINGTON -

U.S. Figure Skating confirmed that several of its members were on board the plane that crashed Wednesday night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

In a statement released overnight, the organization said athletes, coaches, and family members were traveling on American Airlines Flight 5342, returning from the National Development Camp in Kansas.

The camp, held earlier this week in Wichita for the first time, also served as the final qualifier for the U.S. World and World Junior Championship teams.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts," U.S. Figure Skating said in the statement.

Russian media outlets have reported that two former world champion skaters were also on the flight.

Reuters, citing a source, reported that as many as 15 people on board may have been involved in figure skating.

RELATED: Live Updates: Passenger jet with 64 aboard collides with Army helicopter, officials shift to recovery effort

RELATED: Lawmakers in Oklahoma, Kansas react to plane crash near D.C.

RELATED: First major U.S. commercial plane crash in over a decade draws global reaction
Autumn Bracey
Autumn Bracey

Autumn Bracey joined the News On 6 Team in May 2022. You can see Autumn anchoring News On 6 at Noon and reporting on stories from Green Country.

Reagan Ledbetter
Reagan Ledbetter

Reagan Ledbetter joined News On 6 in June 2018 as a multimedia journalist. Reagan most recently was a student at the University of Oklahoma, where he received his degree in Broadcast Journalism

